New Jersey State Parks Do Away With ‘Yurts’

By Suzanne Monaghan
NEW JERSEY (CBS) — Attention campers in New Jersey. A change is coming to the accommodations at state parks.

For those who want to upgrade their camping experience to the glam camping level, otherwise known as “glamping,” say goodbye to the yurt.

“A yurt is a circular tent that’s built on wooden frame and it has wood floors and a Plexiglas skylight,” explained Larry Hajna with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

gettyimages 597682738 New Jersey State Parks Do Away With Yurts

An example of a yurt. (Photo credit: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

He says the yurts are being replaced by small cabins.

“It’s all hard sided, these shelters have wood stoves in them, bunk beds, a kitchen table. So it has all the amenities and really a much cleaner visitation experience,” Hajna said.

Hajna says the yurts were hard to maintain and they weren’t very popular with visitors.

