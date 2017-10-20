Mushroom Grower From Kennett Square Helping Chinese Launch Facility

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An adventure for some local mushroom growers.
Chris Alonzo, owner of Pietro Industries based in Kennett Square, is helping the Chinese start a state-of-the-art mushroom production facility just outside of Shanghai.
“Domestic demand for fresh mushrooms in China is growing fast, and the mushrooms we grow locally are getting popular all over China,” says Alonzo. “The construction of this new facility in China enables us to grow fresh and safe food for one of the world’s fastest growing economies.”
Alonzo adds that people in China consume more mushrooms per capita than Americans, and they enjoy many varieties. In the first phase of the project, he expects to grow about 12,000,000 pounds of mushrooms and provide jobs for approximately 200 people. The farm plans to become one of the larger single-site producers of mushrooms in the world.
Chester County Commissioners and the Chester County Economic Development Council are also part of the partnership.