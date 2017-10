PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lonzo Ball made just one shot in 29 minutes during his first ever NBA game.

It wasn’t a good debut.

Ball scored just 3 points (1-6 FG) to go along with 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 turnovers in his NBA debut on Thursday night in a 108-92 loss to the Clippers.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley got the best of Ball, welcoming him to the league.

Lonzo Ball: 1-6 FG, 4 assists, 2 TO's in 29 minutes (-14). pic.twitter.com/gEi6FSzULJ — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) October 20, 2017

Clippers guard Patrick Beverly screamed outside locker room, "Weak ass m****** f******. Bring him out on the… https://t.co/9BO7aCqMjb — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) October 20, 2017

Patrick Beverley hit Lonzo with the “You can’t see me.” pic.twitter.com/5Kf6GG8uh0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2017

After the game, LaVar Ball, of course, said his son “did good.”