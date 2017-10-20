High School Football Top 10: La Salle-St. Joseph’s Prep Brace For Another Showdown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It always seems to come down to La Salle and St. Joseph’s Prep in the Catholic League Red Division. Both teams have only given up 20 points each in their league games. Overall, Prep, which won on offense last year, is winning on defense, giving up a stubborn 8 points a game.

Something will give tonight, when Prep, CBS Philly’s No. 1-ranked team, hosts La Salle at 8 p.m. at Widener’s Quick Stadium.

La Salle (6-1 overall, 4-0 Catholic Red) will need to get by a defense anchored by tackle Ryan Bryce, ends Jake Feehery and Rayshad Wallace, and linebackers Bradley Cobaugh, Phil O’Connor and Zach Snider, and a secondary that features Zach Bougess, DeJuan Dandrige, Dawson DeIuliis, Devon Dickerson, and Myles Talley.

Prep (6-0, 4-0) has outscored its six opponents 211-44, winning by an average of 35.16 to 7.3 points per game.

La Salle senior Danny Solecki has done well stepping in for quarterback Isaiah Jones, who was injured in the Explorers’ second game. Jones is expected back tonight possibly at defensive back.

Here’s what the District 1 6A matchups would look like Oct. 20, 2017:

1. Garnet Valley 8-0 (168.750 Ave. points) vs. 16. Spring-Ford 5-3 (118.750)

2. Downingtown East 8-0 (162.500) vs. 15. Harry S Truman 5-1 (120.000)

3. Neshaminy 7-1 (160.000) vs. 14. Owen J Roberts 5-1 (121.250)

4. North Penn 6- 2 (160.000) vs. 13. Upper Darby 6-2 (126.250)

5. Pennsbury 7-1 (157.500) vs. 12. Central Bucks West 5-3 (131.250)

6. Perkiomen Valley 7-1 (156.250) vs. 11. Quakertown 6-2 (135.000)

7. Coatesville 7-1 (145.000) vs. 10. Haverford 7-1 (141.250)

8. Pennridge 6-2 (145.000) vs. 9. Central Bucks South 5-1 (138.333)

Delaware Valley Top 10 For Oct. 20, 2017

1. St. Joe’s Prep (Record: 6-0)

2. La Salle (Record: 6-1)

3. Downingtown East (Record: 8-0)

4. Archbishop Wood (Record: 6-2)

5. Coatesville (Record: 7-1)

6. Imhotep Charter (Record: 7-1)

7. Garnet Valley (Record: 8-0)

8. Timber Creek (Record: 5-0)

9. Vineland (Record: 5-0)

10. Millville (Record: 5-0)

Southeastern PA Top 10 For Oct. 20, 2017

1. St. Joe’s Prep (Record: 6-0)

2. La Salle (Record: 6-1)

3. Downingtown East (Record: 8-0)

4. Archbishop Wood (Record: 6-2)

5. Coatesville (Record: 7-1)

6. Imhotep Charter (Record: 7-1)

7. Garnet Valley (Record: 8-0)

8. North Penn (Record: 6-2)

9. Pottsgrove (Record: 8-0)

10. Springfield-Delco (Record: 8-0)

South Jersey Top 10 For Oct. 20, 2017

1. Timber Creek (Record: 5-0)

2. Vineland (Record: 5-0)

3. Millville (Record: 5-0)

4. St. Joseph (Record: 6-0)

5. Camden Catholic (Record: 5-0)

6. Rancocas Valley (Record: 6-0)

7. Holy Spirit (Record: 5-1)

8. West Deptford (Record: 5-0)

9. Lenape (Record: 4-1)

10. Haddonfield (Record: 5-0)