Philadelphia IRS Employee Accused Of Sex Abuse In St. Louis

Filed Under: Gregory Allen Floyd, IRS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia IRS employee is accused of sexual abuse in St. Louis.

District Attorney’s Office: City-Wide Illegal Street Gambling Operation Busted

St. Louis police arrested Gregory Allen Floyd and charged him on Sept. 28 with sex abuse.

Floyd is an IRS investigator for the Philadelphia office.

“The IRS holds our employees to high standards, and we do not tolerate inappropriate behavior,” the IRS said in a statement. “When questions arise, the IRS works closely with the appropriate law-enforcement agencies.”

Police: Man Sells Heroin From Hospital Room While Visiting Newborn Child

Floyd has a scheduled court date in Missouri on Nov. 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch