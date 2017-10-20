Philadelphia IRS Employee Accused Of Sex Abuse In St. Louis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia IRS employee is accused of sexual abuse in St. Louis.
District Attorney’s Office: City-Wide Illegal Street Gambling Operation Busted
St. Louis police arrested Gregory Allen Floyd and charged him on Sept. 28 with sex abuse.
Floyd is an IRS investigator for the Philadelphia office.
“The IRS holds our employees to high standards, and we do not tolerate inappropriate behavior,” the IRS said in a statement. “When questions arise, the IRS works closely with the appropriate law-enforcement agencies.”
Police: Man Sells Heroin From Hospital Room While Visiting Newborn Child
Floyd has a scheduled court date in Missouri on Nov. 1.