Friday Football Frenzy: Garnet Valley Jaguars Head Football Coach Mike Ricci Preaches ‘Oneness’

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — Garnet Valley Jaguars Head Football Coach Mike Ricci has been calling the high school home for more than 30 years and his message of “Oneness” has provided both comfort and inspiration to the entire community.

This year, Ricci’s team is undefeated, but, surprisingly, coach says, “Football is the least important thing we do here.”

In his football program, the plays you make in the game of life that matter most.

“I’m more proud of the kind of kid we produce than the football player we produce,” Ricci said.

Step inside the weight room, and instead of the food pyramid, visitors will find a guide to “Oneness,” Ricci’s diagram of power moves to help his players do better and be better.

“It is really cool because it has nothing to do with football but it has everything to do with football,” Ricci said. “It is a universal application I always tell parents. We want the same thing; we want to see their son be successful. The more we can work together to do that better, it will be for the players.

The principles have proven successful and they can be traced back to Ricci’s very first year at coaching when Kevin O’Donoghue was just a senior in high school.

“When I was 18, I was in a car accident,” O’Donoghue said. “I had a tragedy. I lost my baby sister Lorraine and it was very tough for me.

“He knew how I was feeling and he looked me in the eye and he said, ‘Don’t you give up. Don’t ever give up.’ What he teaches is not about football; it is about life. He uses football as his canvas to teach the kid and players.”

Oneness is someone changing the community for the better, bringing everyone together and anyone has the power to do that.