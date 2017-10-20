Sources: Man Linked To 5 Armed Robberies In Fairmount Taken Into Custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection to a string of armed robberies in the neighborhood near the popular haunted attraction Terror Behind the Walls.

“It was surprising and very different from what happens in this neighborhood usually,” said Sonia Nelson, who lives in the Fairmount section of the city.

Police say the rash of armed robberies began on Sunday, the first at 8 p.m. in the 2200 block of Brown Steet and another an hour later in the 2500 block of Poplar Street.

“It’s concerning I am out at that hour and my husband has made me use mace for a while,” said Nelson.

Two more armed robberies were reported just after midnight on Tuesday. Police say the gun-wielding suspect targeted victims in the 800 block of 25th and 27th street.

Zaria Maldonado has lived in Fairmount for years and she believes the influx of people during Halloween leads to an uptick in crime.

“My dad’s car has been stolen twice within two or three years …it’s always when the Halloween stuff is on,” said Zaria Maldinado.

#BREAKING Police say they've arrested a man linked to 4 armed robberies in Fairmount as he was committing another one tonight #CBS3 — Natasha CBS3 (@NatashaCBS3) October 21, 2017

And on Friday night a fifth incident occurred near Beach Wood Street. Police sources tell CBS3’s Natasha Brown that a man was nabbed while committing another armed robbery in the neighborhood. Authorities believe he is connected to the four other incidents.

Police have not identified the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.