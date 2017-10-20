NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Evesham Resident’s Generous Gift Helps Support Police K-9 Teams

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Take a look at some Facebook pictures of the Evesham Township Police officers and their K-9 partners.

A resident there paid for one of the dogs to have surgery and the generous resident also purchased lifesaving tactical first aid kits for all the K-9 teams.

The kits enable K-9 handlers to provide emergency lifesaving treatment to their injured canine partners, in the event they are seriously injured during the course of their duties.

The Evesham resident behind the generosity wanted to remain anonymous.

