Charles Barkley Guarantees 76ers Will Make Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers are going to the playoffs. Just ask Charles Barkley.

Barkley, the 54-year-old NBA analyst for TNT, guarantees the Sixers will make the playoffs this season.

Philly in the playoffs? Chuck is all about it. pic.twitter.com/nsE66lQ3jE — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 20, 2017

Barkley’s confidence in the Sixers’ young core is no secret. This isn’t the first time he’s been emphatic about the Sixers reaching the playoffs, as he did so during an interview held at Eagles practice.

Barkley played for the 76ers from 1984-1992 and also addressed the team at Brett Brown’s house, before the season.

The Sixers opened their season with a 115-110 loss at the Wizards, an encouraging performance. Rookie point guard Ben Simmons finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in his debut, while Joel Embiid played 27 minutes.

Even big man Shaquille O’Neal finally had some praise for Embiid.

“I need to apologize,” O’Neal said. “Embiid. He’s nice.”