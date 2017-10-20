Philadelphia Is The Worst City For Trick-Or-Treating, Says Survey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you think you give out the best Halloween candy in the neighborhood?
A new list is out ranking the best and worst cities for trick-or-treating, and Philly, it’s time to rethink what we hand out this Halloween.
According to grocery delivery service Instacart, Philadelphia is the worst trick-or-treating city.
Boston is a close second. That’s followed by San Antonio, Atlanta and San Francisco.
Worst Cities For Trick-or-Treating
- Philadelphia, PA
- Boston, MA
- San Antonio, TX
- Atlanta, GA
- San Francisco, CA
Now, Chicago loves their trick-or-treaters. Instacart says the Windy City gives out the best candy.
Best Cities For Trick-or-Treating
- Chicago, IL
- Washington, D.C.
- Indianapolis, IN
- Seattle, WA
- Los Angeles, CA
That’s followed by Washington D.C., Indianapolis, Seattle and Los Angeles.
So what’s so great about Chicago?
Apparently, they give out Snickers bars.
According to the study, Philly residents just don’t order the best kind of candy. In Philadelphia, people hand out a lot of Tootsie Rolls.