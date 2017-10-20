Hundreds Evacuated Following Major Gas Leak In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Hundreds of people in Atlantic City were evacuated following a major gas leak on Friday morning.
The Atlantic City Fire Department says a contractor cut through a two-inch high pressure gas line near the corner of Tennessee and Adriatic Avenues.
Nearly 750 people were evacuated in a four-block area, including 700 students from the New York Avenue School which is directly across the street from the gas leak.
The students have been allowed back into the building.
The gas company has the situation under control and the lines are shut off.
The fire department is asking people to avoid the area.