3 Cheers: For The Thousands Who Were Brave Enough To Say ‘#MeToo’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you scrolled through any of your social media feeds this week, chances are you saw: “#Metoo.”

Thousands and thousands of women and some men, shared their stories of sexual harassment and assault.

The stories included inappropriate touching, unwanted attention, and comments about their body and appearance, as well as rape.

It’s uncomfortable to read, sure, but imagine living through it.

“Me too, and I was blamed for it. I was told not to talk about it,” Najwa Zebian said.

Rev. Dr. Lakeesha Walrond shared her experience as well, saying, “I was 9 years old when the child sexual abuse started with my stepfather.”

Actress Alyssa Milano started the hashtag trending on Twitter on Sunday by posting, “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted, write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.”

3 Cheers: M. Night Shyamalan Has Never Forgotten His Philly Roots

By Tuesday, CNN reported the hashtag had been used on Twitter 825,000 times.

Facebook said 45 percent of people in the United States are friends with someone who posted a message with the words “me too.”

These stories came from friends, family members and loved ones.

It’s a sobering reminder of just how pervasive sexual harassment and assault is in our society.

It’s become a battle cry, rallying together so many who thought they were alone.

Instead they heard: #metoo.

They heard you are not alone.

They heard this is not your fault.

The courage of those saying “#metoo” is blazing a path toward a new reality, one where this behavior is not tolerated, not accepted as part of life.

It’s a reminder that when victims’ voices unite, they become too loud to drown out.

Three cheers goes to all the people who boldly said “#metoo.”

The “me too” movement has Philadelphia roots. Activist and former Philadelphia resident Tarana Burke started it more than a decade ago.

Burke had no relationship with actress Alyssa Milano but the two have since connected on social media.