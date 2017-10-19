Taste With Tori: Misconduct Tavern

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cold brews and hot food rule as Taste With Tori heads to Misconduct Tavern.

And while many run to fill the seats of the Wells Fargo Center, plenty will be running to Misconduct Tavern in Center City for a very Sixers way to cheer on our team.

Fleming Kerr, the general manager of Misconduct, has been a Sixers fan since the time of Dr. J!

“My first basketball game was Dr. J and Charles Malone and I was hooked,” said Kerr. “This is the new era the next era of great Sixers teams!”

But there’s one great Sixer he’s had his eye on, whose love for a special drink inspired him to start a new process.

“When we found out about Joel Embiid love for Shirley Temples we decided to collaborate with Conshohocken Brewery to make a ‘Trust the Process Ale,’” said Kerr.

And Kerr says it plays the perfect assist to their plates like their dry rubbed wings and buffalo sliders!

To learn more about Misconduct Tavern, CLICK HERE.