Redskins’ Chris Thompson Won’t Let Family Attend Eagles Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chris Thompson is legitimately afraid of Philly fans.

“I heard that’s the one stadium you keep your family from going to,” Thompson said during a radio interview, according to The Washington Post. “My family will be here this week, and they were like, ‘I want to come to the Philly game.’ I said, ‘Absolutely not, you’re going to have to wait until Dallas comes around.’

Related: Ronald Darby Will Practice This Week, May Play Vs. Redskins

“Because my stepdad, he’s a big guy. And if he starts fighting, it’ll be real bad out there. I was told that right away my rookie year: Keep your family away.”

Thompson also called Philly fans “some of the meanest fans I’ve ever experienced,” telling a story of when a fan said, “God won’t help you,” while he was praying at the Linc before a game.

Thompson, 26, has been the Redskins most dynamic playmaker on offense this season. The 5’8″ pass-catching back leads all NFL running backs with 340 receiving yards this season. He’ll certainly be hearing some boos on Monday Night Football, as the Redskins will face a 5-1 Eagles team and a fired up crowd at the Linc.