Records: Suspect In Maryland Shooting Spree Victimized Del. Man More Than Once

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A Delaware man was victimized more than once by the gunman who police say opened fire on his co-workers in Maryland, according to the Delaware State Attorney General’s Office.

Police said Radee Prince, 37, walked into work at Advanced Granite Solutions on Wednesday and shot five co-workers. Three of those workers were killed, two others remained in critical condition Thursday.

Prince then traveled to a used car lot in Delaware where Jason Baul was shot in the head. Police say Prince knew Baul.

According to the Delaware State Attorney General’s Office, this is the second time investigators say Prince has victimized Baul.

In January of 2016, Prince was charged with second-degree robbery and Baul was listed as the victim.

Prior to trial, the charges were changed to offensive touching, but the case was dropped when prosecutors could not provide a material witness.

It’s just one of 40 arrests, 15 felony convictions and 4 misdemeanors on Prince’s criminal history.

The 37-year-old can now add attempted murder to that list.

“This guy had no business on the street or out there taking lives. This individual by all means of his previous records should have been behind bars,” said Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy.

At this time, the attorney general’s office says Prince will remain in custody here in Delaware before being extradited to Maryland to face first-degree murder charges.

Baul is expected to make a full recovery.