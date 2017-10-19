Police Officers From Around The World Gather In Philly For Conference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of law enforcement leaders from around the world will be in Philadelphia for the next few days for the International Associations of Chiefs of Police’s 124th Annual Conference.

The gathering includes 15,000 officers from 150 countries sharing ideas, procedures, and policies.

“To ensure that we are providing our members and the broader profession leading edge thoughts and efforts on community police relations, terrorism, technology, victimization,” said Vincent Talucci, CEO and Executive Director for the IACP.

This year the organization will host more than 200 vendors and 50 workshops.

“We don’t want people to reinvent the wheel, we want people to be candid, we want people to learn from others experience,” Talucci said.

Including a discussion with London’s Police Chief, who is in town to discuss how they handle increased terror threats.

“Talking about the threats that they’ve had and the terrorist activity they’ve had in London. Peer sharing is invaluable,” said Talucci.

The conference starts Friday and ends Tuesday.