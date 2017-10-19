Philadelphia Public School Retired Employees Association Celebrates 70 Years Of Service

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Public School Retired Employees Association celebrated 70 years of service at a luncheon in South Philadelphia on Thursday.
PPSREA members enjoyed a sit down lunch, music, and award ceremony given to outstanding individuals.
The organization has been providing support and activities to retired Philadelphia School District employees to help them remain in their homes. One woman got heating oil, another needed her steps repaired.
“And we had her steps repaired. She was just amazed that it was a free service,” said PPSREA President Vivien Hansbury. “Our services are for anyone who works for the School District of Philadelphia. Bus drivers, classroom aids, they don’t have to be teachers, any person who works for the school district. These services are available to them.”
More information can be found at the PPSREA website.