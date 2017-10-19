NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philadelphia Public School Retired Employees Association Celebrates 70 Years Of Service

By John McDevitt
Filed Under: John McDevitt, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Public School Retired Employees Association celebrated 70 years of service at a luncheon in South Philadelphia on Thursday.

PPSREA members enjoyed a sit down lunch, music, and award ceremony given to outstanding individuals.

The organization has been providing support and activities to retired Philadelphia School District employees to help them remain in their homes. One woman got heating oil, another needed her steps repaired.

“And we had her steps repaired. She was just amazed that it was a free service,” said PPSREA President Vivien Hansbury. “Our services are for anyone who works for the School District of Philadelphia. Bus drivers, classroom aids, they don’t have to be teachers, any person who works for the school district. These services are available to them.”

More information can be found at the PPSREA website.

More from John McDevitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch