Pa. Lawmakers Propose Legislation To Punish Public Nuisances

By Paul Kurtz
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two state senators from Philadelphia have introduced legislation to stiffen the punishment for people who pose a public nuisance.

Matt Rossi of Nick’s Roast Beef in Northeast Philly says restaurant workers often have double-duty when it comes to throwing out trash.

“One of the biggest challenges we see is the residents that live in the community behind us not taking enough concern for where the live. They have no problem dumping. We have gone behind them and picked up, called sanitation,” Rossi said.

It’s an issue that speaks to the heart of legislation introduced by Republican state Rep. John Taylor and co-sponsored by Democrat Jared Solomon.

“We’re defining chronic nuisance as anything related to criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, public drunkeness, prowling at nighttime, scattering rubbish.”

Under the legislation, fines would be increased to a minimum of $100, and a maximum of $1,500 for chronic offenders.

