Delaware Valley To Get Great View Of Orionid Meteor Shower This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stargazers, get ready to be dazzled by one of this year’s most “out of this world” shows — the Orionid meteor shower.

The Orionids will peak this weekend with the best viewing from Oct. 20-22, between the hours of midnight and dawn, across the Delaware Valley. The vaporizing bits of comet ice and dust originate from Halley’s Comet.

This year’s show promises to be extra-beautiful for a couple of reasons: First, moonlight will not inhibit the beautiful show. In fact, the first-quarter moon will have already set. Second, high pressure will promote fantastic viewing weather with mostly clear skies and light winds through the weekend in the mid-Atlantic. And, as long as you can get as far away from city lights as possible, light pollution will not get in the way of your sky-watching pleasure.

Bundle up, sit back, relax and enjoy the show.