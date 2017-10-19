Delaware Valley To Get Great View Of Orionid Meteor Shower This Weekend

By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under: Orionid meteor shower

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stargazers, get ready to be dazzled by one of this year’s most “out of this world” shows — the Orionid meteor shower.

The Orionids will peak this weekend with the best viewing from Oct. 20-22, between the hours of midnight and dawn, across the Delaware Valley. The vaporizing bits of comet ice and dust originate from Halley’s Comet.

FULL FORECAST

This year’s show promises to be extra-beautiful for a couple of reasons: First, moonlight will not inhibit the beautiful show. In fact, the first-quarter moon will have already set. Second, high pressure will promote fantastic viewing weather with mostly clear skies and light winds through the weekend in the mid-Atlantic. And, as long as you can get as far away from city lights as possible, light pollution will not get in the way of your sky-watching pleasure.

Bundle up, sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

More from Chelsea Ingram
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch