⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Northeast Extension Shut Down After Multi-Vehicle Crash3 SEPTA Regional Rail Lines Suspended After Person Hit By Train

Northeast Extension Shut Down After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Filed Under: traffic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash has shut down parts of the Northeast Extension on Thursday night.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. near mile marker 39 between Lansdale and Quakertown.

Police say the crash involved two tractor-trailers and at least one other vehicle.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Two people have been injured in the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The following detour is in effect for motorist traveling northbound on I-476: Take State Route 63 East to US Route 202 North to State Route 309 North to State Route 663 South. This will bring you to the Quakertown Interchange #44.

Get real-time traffic updates HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch