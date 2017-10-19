Northeast Extension Shut Down After Multi-Vehicle Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash has shut down parts of the Northeast Extension on Thursday night.
The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. near mile marker 39 between Lansdale and Quakertown.
Police say the crash involved two tractor-trailers and at least one other vehicle.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Two people have been injured in the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The following detour is in effect for motorist traveling northbound on I-476: Take State Route 63 East to US Route 202 North to State Route 309 North to State Route 663 South. This will bring you to the Quakertown Interchange #44.
