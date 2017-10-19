Joel Embiid Plays 27 Minutes In Season Opener

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid played 27 minutes in the Sixers’ season opener on Wednesday night.
That’s about 11 minutes more than Brett Brown originally projected, when he mentioned 16 minutes earlier in the week.
Embiid reacted to his minutes being restricted to “in the teens,” saying it’s “[bleep]-ing bull[bleep].”
But as the Sixers battled with the Wizards, one of the NBA’s top teams, Embiid kept playing. He finished the game with 18 points on 7-15 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds in 27 minutes of work.
After the game, Embiid said to stop calling it a “minute restriction.”
The Sixers host the Celtics on Friday night in their home opener.
