Interview: Death From Above And An Introduction To Outrage

Filed Under: Death From Above, Michael Cerio, Union Transfer

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The duo of Death From Above returned this summer with their third album Outrage! Is Now.

Their second effort since a 10-year hiatus finds the Canadian band in full stride – dark and dancy, thrashing and thriving with a collection of songs more about the culture of outrage itself than the daily byproduct we swim through each day.

“You have to ask yourself why it’s happening,” singer and drummer Sebastien Grainger says over the phone before the start of their latest tour. “Why is there a completely polarized atmosphere in the country, in the world even? There are a lot of obvious answers that a lot of people can’t stop talking about, but there’s a real divide and conquer situation happening, right? People are completely split down the middle on certain things.”

death from above Interview: Death From Above And An Introduction To Outrage

Death From Above | Credit: Lindsey Byrnes

“I’m suspicious of the entire mechanism of polarization,” he explains. “Observation has become tantamount to criticism. You just observe something and then you declare it, but you declare it with a position somehow.”

Death From Above stops by Philadelphia for a show on Friday, Oct. 27, but first we took a deep dive with Sebastien Grainger on today’s atmosphere of outrage. We also talked about weddings and music, so it’s not all serious.

You can check out the full interview above, and see Death From Above on Oct. 27 at Union Transfer in Philadelphia.

 

