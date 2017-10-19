Haunted Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– It’s the time for tales of haunted houses and trick or treating. KYW’s Jay Lloyd suggests a spirited Halloween Getaway.

Ghostly apparitions and small children with large buckets go hand in hand. On those cloud shrouded nights where would you rather be? Home or among spirits? How about these three reputedly haunted spots for a dinner or an overnight getaway? At New Hope’s historic Logan Inn, a ghost named Emily is said to frequent room six. A former employee recalls guests also mentioning the smell of lavender.

“It appears when Emily appears in front of you,” said an employee.

A medium will guide guests through spirited nightly dinners from October 24th through 31st. Or take a drive to Berks County where the ghosts of two hapless guests are said to haunt the Maple Grove Inn – Dining in an 18th century setting. Or weekend at the Fairfield Inn near Gettysburg and catch the spirits of resident Civil War specters.