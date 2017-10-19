Jake Elliott Says He’s Been Drug Tested For Third Time In 2 Weeks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He’s just that good.
22 year-old Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has made 12 of 14 field goals and eight in a row, including a 61-yard game winner, and now he’s getting drug tested.
Elliott posted a photo on his Instagram story of a letter, saying he has been randomly tested. Elliott captioned the photo with, “3rd one in 2 weeks.”
Elliott looks to for his ninth straight field goal on Monday night against the Redskins.