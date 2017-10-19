Jake Elliott Says He’s Been Drug Tested For Third Time In 2 Weeks

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He’s just that good.

22 year-old Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has made 12 of 14 field goals and eight in a row, including a 61-yard game winner, and now he’s getting drug tested.

Related: Jake Elliott’s Mom And Stepfather React To His Historic Field Goal

Elliott posted a photo on his Instagram story of a letter, saying he has been randomly tested. Elliott captioned the photo with, “3rd one in 2 weeks.”

Jake Elliott

(Photo screen shot: instagram.com/jelliott46)

 

Elliott looks to for his ninth straight field goal on Monday night against the Redskins.

