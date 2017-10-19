NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Delaware Proposes 3 Sites For New Amazon Headquarters

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Emphasizing Delaware’s lower taxes, educated workforce and proximity to Philadelphia, Gov. John Carney submitted a proposal for Amazon to build its second North American headquarter in his state.

Carney, a Democrat, announced the proposal Thursday on the Wilmington Riverfront, one of three proposed sites Delaware has submitted to Amazon.

The other possible sites are First State Crossing in Claymont and 1800 Concord Pike in Fairfax.

Amazon, the Seattle-based tech giant set off a nationwide race for its business last month with a call for bids.

