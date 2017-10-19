Woman Accused Of Carjacking Vehicle With Child Inside At Delaware Wawa

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware are searching for a woman accused of carjacking a vehicle with a young child inside.

It happened Wednesday around 8:29 a.m. at a Wawa located in the 2600 block of Philadelphia Pike in Claymont.

According to police, the female victim left her car running with her 6-year-old son inside when she went into the store.

The woman told police that while she was inside the Wawa she noticed another woman watching her. The woman says that she also noticed the same woman watching her when she arrived at the store.

“The investigation revealed that shortly after the victim noticed this subject watching her, she exited the store, entered the victim’s vehicle and drove away,” said police in a news release.

Before the suspect could take off, the boy inside the vehicle was able to jump out when police say he noticed that it was not his mother who entered the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a 2008 Hyundai Sonata, silver in color, bearing Delaware registration 245559. The vehicle also had an Uber sticker on the rear window.

The suspect is described as a white woman around 25 to 35 years old, roughly 5-foot-5, with a large build, long brown hair, wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and carrying a yellow blanket.

Police have released surveillance video of the alleged suspect entering the Claymont Wawa.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-761-6677.