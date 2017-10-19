Chairs Caught Tipping Over By Themselves At Bar

VENTURA, Calif. (CBS) –– Haunted bar or Halloween prank?
After-hours security video from Crony’s Bar in Ventura, California captured what appears to be bar stools tipping over.
There are also examples of chairs moving by themselves while the bar is open, too.
Patrons seem to be OK with sharing their bar stools with a ghost.
“It’s just funny, interesting,” said on bar patron.
“I’m good with it until it is my chair that moves,” said another patron.
The co-owner says it could just be the spirits of former patrons, trying to get a good seat.
“It’s just really weird. We’ve been here 27 years, nothing weird like this has ever happened.,” said co-owner Dave Foldes.