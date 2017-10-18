NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Man Found Dead With Kitchen Knife Still In Back

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was found dead with a knife still in his back in West Oak Lane late Tuesday night.

Police were called to a home on North 20th Street just after 11:30 p.m. Chief Inspector Scott Small says first responding officers found the victim lying on the front steps of a home, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Not sure if he was stabbed at this location or he was stabbed somewhere else. When medics pronounced him dead, he still had a knife protruding from his back,” said Small.

Police say the victim did not live in the home where he was found, but that he did live in the neighborhood.

Investigators are questioning a number of people who were inside the home at the time, and also hoping surveillance video from a nearby school can help provide some evidence.

