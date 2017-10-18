US Attorney’s Office Pushes For Some Popular Philly Restaurants To Meet ADA Standards

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A review by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District in Philadelphia prompted a dozen city restaurants to make changes to become compliant under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Authorities chose 25 popular city restaurants like Parc, Barbuzzo, Butcher and Singer, and examined which were compliant under ADA.

They found a dozen of the spaces were not, and worked with them to align with regulations, things like grab bars in the bathrooms, or ramps through the building.

U.S. Attorney Lou Lappen says simple changes make all the difference.

“We need to have the restaurants install a doorbell,” he said, “so that someone at the front would know that there was someone in the back who needed to get in.”

Lappen says only one, the South Philadelphia Tap Room, which is owned by Longacre Holdings, resisted, and the office had to file a lawsuit to make them comply.

“As a result, we are very happy to announce we have reached a settlement agreement with Longacre,” Lappen said. “They are making the necessary changes under the ADA.”

He says it’s is a message to all restaurant owners.

“Work with an architect,” Lappen said, “work with a professional to make sure that the changes you are making are consistent with the ADA.”