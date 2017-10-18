SEPTA To Hold Another Round Of Public Meetings On King Of Prussia Rail Project

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — SEPTA has scheduled another round of public hearings on plans to extend the Norristown High Speed Line into King of Prussia.

The next round of public meetings to discuss King of Prussia rail project will be held next month, and they come after the Federal Transit Authority released its draft environmental impact study. In that report, says SEPTA’s Liz Smith, alternate proposals were designed after their previous round of public meetings with residents.

“We’ve come up with some additional design options that help to address their concerns and reduce impacts to those residential neighborhoods,” Smith said.

The four-and-a-half mile rail will connect the King of Prussia Mall and the corporate center to the Norristown High-Speed Line. Smith says the estimated cost is around $1.2 billion, as the entire length would be 17 feet up in the air.

“This is largely due to the large amount of development and all of the various highways that crisscross Upper Merion Township,” Smith said. “There’s really no way to be down at ground level.”

Two meetings are scheduled at the DoubleTree Hotel in King of Prussia (301 W Dekalb Pike) on Monday, November 13, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and at the Norristown Municipal Building on Wednesday, November 15 at 6 p.m. A series of public information sessions will also be held in Upper Darby, King of Prussia and Philadelphia.