School District Investigating Photo Of Possible Students Posing Behind Pumpkins With Racist Carvings

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Coatesville Area School District in Chester County is investigating a picture of possible Coatesville High School students posing behind pumpkins with hateful symbols carved into them.
The picture that was posted on social media has sparked outrage.
A swastika and the letters KKK were carved into two of the pumpkins.
The district says students in the photo may face disciplinary action even though it appears to have been taken outside of school hours and not on school property.
“We are extremely disappointed that any of our students would display this kind of hatred and vile behavior,” said superintendent Dr. Cathy Taschner. “It’s reprehensible and intolerable, and this photo causes deep sadness and concern.”
The photo has been turned over to the Caln Township Police Department.