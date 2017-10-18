Philadelphia Makes Its Bid To Host Amazon’s Second Headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has submitted its bid to host Amazon’s second corporate headquarters, two days ahead of the deadline.

A Philadelphia team was able to get its bid in Tuesday night. Officials say the city signed a non-disclosure agreement with Amazon so the bid won’t be made public, though some of the supporting materials will.

Matt Cabrey of Select Greater Philadelphia says that includes a letter of solidarity from officials in the entire 11-county region.

“The message is, regardless of where Amazon may choose to establish operations, somewhere in the 11-county neighborhood of Greater Philadelphia, each of us in our respective counties and states will support that site or sites,” Cabrey said.

City Officials Installing Cameras To Make Schuylkill River Trail Safer

Several local governments, including Chester, Camden and Bensalem, decided to submit their own bid, even though Amazon’s RFP urged one bid per region.

Cabrey gives Philadelphia the edge because Amazon wants access to mass transit on site.

“There are very few sites in North America, let alone the region, that can meet the criteria,” he said.

Incentives, such as tax breaks, are another major factor.

A decision is not expected until next year.