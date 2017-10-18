Penn Hosts Yale In Ivy Action Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania football team will be back home on Saturday to host Yale in Ivy League action.

The Quakers are 2-3 (0-2 in the Ivy) after a heartbreaking 34-31 overtime loss to Columbia this past weekend. Penn blew a 21-7 fourth-quarter lead, then had to rally from a 28-21 deficit to tie the game with a stirring drive in the final minutes. Penn had to settle for a field goal on its first possession of overtime while Columbia scored a touchdown to win the game.

“The biggest thing I took out of it was how hard our kids fought,” Penn head coach Ray Priore tells KYW Newsradio. “I was really, really proud of them how they left it all out on the field. The other takeaway is that you can’t make mistakes in big games, they come back to hurt you.”

The biggest mistakes for the Quakers were four second-half turnovers.

Penn’s two Ivy League losses have both come on the final play of the game (the other was to Dartmouth last month), but Priore says his team isn’t going to let those results get them down.

“They are proud kids,” he says. “They love to play the game of football, which is the most important thing. They realize that, couple of plays, that tide could be different but that’s what we’re dealt right now and we want to keep fighting.”

Yale will bring a 4-1 record into Franklin Field on Saturday. The Bulldogs are 1-1 in the Ancient 8.

“I think they are very efficient,” Priore says. “From a year ago, their team is back, a lot of starters. They were banged up a year ago so you’re seeing some healthy faces out there. They’re productive, they’re running the ball well, making the plays on offense and playing a really aggressive style of defense this year.”

Last year up in New Haven, the Quakers rolled the Bulldogs on a Friday night, 42-7.

Saturday’s game will kick-off at 1:00pm.