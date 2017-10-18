Pa. Senate Leader: No Immediate Vote On House Revenue Plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The state Senate majority leader says there will be no vote before next week on the latest House-passed plan to help pay for Pennsylvania’s budget. Meanwhile, legislation to impose a tax on natural gas drillers has gotten preliminary approval from a House committee.

Republican Jake Corman, the Senate majority leader, says given the level of borrowing in the House plan – $1.5 billion — the Senate will need at least a few days to review it. Meanwhile, the House Finance Committee advanced a bill that would impose an extraction tax on natural gas drilling. But Corman says the bill does not contain language to reduce permitting delays and that would be a non-starter in the Senate.

“I don’t know if this bill will get out of the House. It got out of committee,” Corman said. “There’s obviously more steps to go through before it gets out of the House and we’ll deal with it at that point in time. But, if we’re going to go down that road, as we said all along, looking at the industry as a whole is important… and the permitting reform has to be part of it.”

Meanwhile, there are no indications House majority leaders plan to bring up the driller tax for a full House vote anytime soon.