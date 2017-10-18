5 Shot At Maryland Office Park, Authorities Say

By AnneClaire Stapleton and Jason Hanna

EDGEWOOD, Md. (CNN) — Five people have been shot at an office park in the Maryland community of Edgewood, and the shooter is believed to be on the loose, a deputy with the Harford County sheriff’s office said Wednesday morning.

The shooter left the scene — the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore — and no one has been arrested, the deputy said.

Five schools in the Edgewood area were placed on lockdown — meaning students are being kept in the buildings, and visitors are not permitted — as a precaution at the advice of the sheriff’s office, the county school system said on its website.

Developing story – more to come.

