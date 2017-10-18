Joe DeCamara’s 7 Reasons Why Sixers Will Win 48 Games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe DeCamara says the Sixers will win 48 games, about seven more than they’re projected to win.

It all begins tonight, as the Sixers open the season in Washington D.C. against the Wizards.

Here are DeCamara’s seven reasons on why he thinks the Sixers will go 48-34, which would have earned them a five-seed last season.

7. Immense greatness of Joel Embiid

DeCamara believes, when healthy, Embiid is a top-10 — maybe top-5 — player in the NBA. Of course, Embiid will be on restricted minutes to start the season.

6. Impact of Ben Simmons

Simmons is a 6’10” point guard who is expected to immediately be an elite NBA passer. Simmons averaged 11.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 6.2 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game this preseason.

5. Depth and excellent complementary talent

With reliable players like Robert Covington, J.J. Redick, T.J. McConnell, and Dario Saric to go along with Simmons and Embiid, the Sixers will have a deep rotation.

4. Competitive greatness of Joel Embiid

DeCamara says Embiid’s drive motivates his teammates to be great.

3. Brett Brown

Other than Jahlil Okafor, thus far, Brown has developed every young player he has gotten his hands on. Redick credited Brown as one of the main reasons he signed with the Sixers this offseason. Many consider Brown to be a great coach, ready to finally prove it.

2. East is historically weak

The Nets, Bulls, Knicks, and Pacers will all likely be terrible.

1. 76ers’ home court advantage

The Sixers will have a sell out, or a near sell out, for every home game this season — something that hasn’t happened since the days of Allen Iverson.