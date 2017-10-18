Joe DeCamara’s 7 Reasons Why Sixers Will Win 48 Games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe DeCamara says the Sixers will win 48 games, about seven more than they’re projected to win.

It all begins tonight, as the Sixers open the season in Washington D.C. against the Wizards.

Here are DeCamara’s seven reasons on why he thinks the Sixers will go 48-34, which would have earned them a five-seed last season.

 

7. Immense greatness of Joel Embiid

 

joel embiid

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 13: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the preseason game against the Miami Heat on October 13, 2017 at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

DeCamara believes, when healthy, Embiid is a top-10 — maybe top-5 — player in the NBA. Of course, Embiid will be on restricted minutes to start the season.

6. Impact of Ben Simmons

 

Ben Simmons

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 4: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers goes for a lay up against Brandan Wright #34 of the Memphis Grizzlies during a preseason game on October 4, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Simmons is a 6’10” point guard who is expected to immediately be an elite NBA passer. Simmons averaged 11.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 6.2 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game this preseason.

5. Depth and excellent complementary talent

 

Robert Covington

Robert Covington #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With reliable players like Robert Covington, J.J. Redick, T.J. McConnell, and Dario Saric to go along with Simmons and Embiid, the Sixers will have a deep rotation.

4. Competitive greatness of Joel Embiid

 

Embiid jokes McConnell

(Photo credit: Alex Subers)

DeCamara says Embiid’s drive motivates his teammates to be great.

3. Brett Brown

 

brett brown

CAMDEN, NJ – SEPTEMBER 27: Head Coach Brett Brown of the Philadelphia 76ers and the players huddle during practice on September 27, 2017 at the Sixers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Other than Jahlil Okafor, thus far, Brown has developed every young player he has gotten his hands on. Redick credited Brown as one of the main reasons he signed with the Sixers this offseason. Many consider Brown to be a great coach, ready to finally prove it.

2. East is historically weak

 

joel embiid

UNIONDALE, NY – OCTOBER 11: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball during the preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets on October 11, 2017 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Nets, Bulls, Knicks, and Pacers will all likely be terrible.

1. 76ers’ home court advantage

 

Joel Embiid

7. Joel “The Process” Embiid makes his debut. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Sixers will have a sell out, or a near sell out, for every home game this season — something that hasn’t happened since the days of Allen Iverson.

