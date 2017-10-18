Judge Denies Sandusky’s Appeal For New Trial On Child Sex Abuse Charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A judge ruled Wednesday that Jerry Sandusky will not get a new trial on child sex abuse charges.
Centre County Judge John Foradora denied the former Penn State assistant football coach’s appeal, meaning Sandusky’s original sentence stands.
This is a big blow for Sandusky and his legal team, who argued he did not receive adequate representation from his lawyers during his initial 2012 trial.
Sandusky, 73, is serving a 30- to 60-year state prison sentence after being convicted of 45 counts of sexual abuse involving 10 boys.
Sandusky’s attorneys introduced this Post Conviction Relief Act request more than one year ago.
Initially, the hearings were held by Judge John Cleland, who also presided over the original trial, but he recused himself late last year because of the conflict of interest.
State prosecutors argued Sandusky’s original trial was fair and that he didn’t deserve a new one.