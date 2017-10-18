Multiple Accidents On I-95 Slowing Traffic Down During Morning Commute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Multiple accidents on Interstate 95 are causing traffic to slow down Wednesday morning.

The first accident happened on I-95 Northbound near the Philadelphia International Airport, approaching the Platt Bridge, around 6 a.m.

On I-95 Southbound, approaching Cottman Avenue an accident was blocking the left lane.

Another accident involving injuries was reported on I-95 Northbound at Rt. 413 in Bristol. This is a multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer.

All lanes in the area are currently blocked.

