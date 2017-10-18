Harvard University Rescinds Medal Awarded To Harvey Weinstein In 2014

By Julia Horowitz

Harvard has decided to strip Harvey Weinstein of an award it gave him in 2014.

The Hutchins Center for African and African American Research voted unanimously on Wednesday to rescind Weinstein’s W. E. B. Du Bois Medal. The movie mogul has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by dozens of women in recent weeks. The allegations span nearly three decades.

“We stand with the women who have courageously come forward to fight for themselves and indeed for all of those who have experienced similar abuse,” the center’s executive committee said in a statement.

The award, which was created in 2000, aims to recognize “contributions to African American culture and the life of the mind,” according to Harvard’s website. Multiple people receive the distinction each year.

Recent recipients include LL Cool J, Ava DuVernay, Muhammad Ali, Steven Spielberg, Maya Angelou, Sonia Sotomayor and Oprah Winfrey.

“Harvey Weinstein is one of Hollywood’s most prolific producers and distributors of African American films,” a program from the 2014 award ceremony reads. “His remarkable body of work includes such films as Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom; Lee Daniels’ The Butler; Fruitvale Station, 20 Feet from Stardom; Django Unchained; The Great Debaters; Cry; the Beloved Country; and Sarafina!, among many others.”

Weinstein has been stripped of a number of positions and recognitions since the first allegations against him were published by The New York Times.

Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Company and kicked off its board of directors. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Producers Guild of America have both voted to expel him. And Democrats to whom he donated have been under pressure to return the funds or give them to charity.

Through representatives, Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex made against him.

