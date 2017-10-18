Eagles, 76ers React To Gordon Hayward’s Gruesome Injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was as gruesome an injury as you’ll see in basketball.

Just five minutes into the first game of the NBA season on Tuesday, in Gordon Hayward’s first game with the Boston Celtics, the 6’8″ forward went up to receive an alley oop and suffered a horrific leg injury. You can watch the GRAPHIC injury here.

Hayward was carted off the court, as players and fans went quiet.

LeBron gives Gordon Hayward some words of encouragement following his injury. pic.twitter.com/VW4HDDoP2k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2017

After the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Hayward dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia.

The entire sports world reacted to the injury on Twitter, including many current and former Eagles players.

Prayers up for @gordonhayward man. Hate to see something like that — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) October 18, 2017

Wow prayers up for Hayward I hate to see that — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) October 18, 2017

Gordon Hayward 🙏🏾 — Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) October 18, 2017

I know injuries come with sports but honestly I've never seen so many in one year 🤦🏾‍♂️😪 — Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) October 18, 2017

Prayers up for @gordonhayward — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 18, 2017

Feel for ya @gordonhayward 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 First series, first game 2010…missed entire season, but haven’t missed a game since. pic.twitter.com/gTfjdtlGs3 — Connor Barwin (@ConnorBarwin98) October 18, 2017