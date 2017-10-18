BREAKING: Judge Denies Jerry Sandusky's Appeal For New Trial On Child Sex Abuse Charges

Eagles, 76ers React To Gordon Hayward’s Gruesome Injury

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was as gruesome an injury as you’ll see in basketball.

Just five minutes into the first game of the NBA season on Tuesday, in Gordon Hayward’s first game with the Boston Celtics, the 6’8″ forward went up to receive an alley oop and suffered a horrific leg injury. You can watch the GRAPHIC injury here.

Hayward was carted off the court, as players and fans went quiet.

After the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Hayward dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia.

The entire sports world reacted to the injury on Twitter, including many current and former Eagles players.

 

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch