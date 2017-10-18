Eagles, 76ers React To Gordon Hayward’s Gruesome Injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was as gruesome an injury as you’ll see in basketball.
Just five minutes into the first game of the NBA season on Tuesday, in Gordon Hayward’s first game with the Boston Celtics, the 6’8″ forward went up to receive an alley oop and suffered a horrific leg injury. You can watch the GRAPHIC injury here.
Hayward was carted off the court, as players and fans went quiet.
After the game, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Hayward dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia.
The entire sports world reacted to the injury on Twitter, including many current and former Eagles players.
