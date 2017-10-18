BREAKING: Judge Denies Jerry Sandusky's Appeal For New Trial On Child Sex Abuse Charges

Dallas To Host 2018 NFL Draft, Report Says

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL Draft is going from Philadelphia to Dallas.

According to Ian Rapoport, the 2018 NFL Draft will be held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia was a smashing success, as Philly set record attendance numbers while experiencing zero police incidents. In May, 94WIP’s Chris Carlin first reported Philly was unlikely to host the draft for a second straight year.

“If the NFL draft doesn’t come back here, in my opinion, it’s their loss,” Carlin’s co-host and former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese said in May. “Other cities have to live up to the way we did the draft.”

In April, ESPN reported Dallas has emerged as the favorite to host the 2018 NFL Draft.

