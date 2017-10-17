Philadelphia Union’s Ray Gaddis Helping To Feed Homeless

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People say Philadelphia Union defender Ray Gaddis is the most humble player on the team, as he is a force on and off the field.

Gaddis has always been active in the community, and is always looking to give back.

As a player, no one can question the work ethic of the Union defender, but off the field, he works just as hard out in the community, teaming up with Honeygrow to feed the homeless.

“I believe the city that has given me so much in the past six years,” Gaddis said. “I just want to give back to the community in any shape or fashion that I can, so that’s what we are doing today, feeding the homeless in the Philadelphia community.

And Tuesday, Gaddis hit the streets delivering stir fry around the city.

“As the temperature is dropping, we wanted to provide a stable meal,” Gaddis said. “And then, we are going to another Honeygrow location where we are providing salads as well.”

Gaddis has been giving back to the City of Philadelphia for years, while keeping it under the radar.

“I really wasn’t looking for any notoriety from this, but if people see this, I hope they go out and do a great act,” he said. “I hope that if somebody sees this on the news that they go out and do a charitable act.”

For Gaddis, success isn’t all about becoming a professional athlete, it’s about becoming a good person.

“It’s only right to give back to a community that has given me so much,” he said.