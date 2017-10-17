Report Says Your Psoriasis Could Be Raising Your Risk Of A Heart Attack

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — So you suffer from psoriasis and you’re wondering why would this put me at greater risk for having a heart attack.

According to a new report in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, for every year a person suffers from psoriasis there is a one percent increase in the risk of cardiovascular disease.

According to the authors of the study this could have any impact similar to that of smoking cigarettes.

We have seen in prior studies that cardiovascular risk factors are common in patients with inflammatory diseases including rheumatoid arthritis and there have been links with psoriasis in the past.

The reason why there is this concern is because psoriasis is associated with what is called increased vascular inflammation. So it is not the psoriasis that puts you at risk for heart issues rather the psoriasis is associated with a change in blood vessels that can put you at risk for heart disease.

The reason why this is an important study is because if someone who suffers from psoriasis they should use that as a warning sign to speak with a physician and be evaluated for potential cardiovascular disease.