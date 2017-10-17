4 Injured In Seven-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer In Quackertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police say four people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Quackertown, Tuesday morning.
Police say seven vehicles crashed on southbound Route 309, near Tollgate Road, around 6:30 a.m.
Four people were taken the hospital, three from one vehicle and one driver from another vehicle.
According to Richland Township Police, a woman tried to flee the scene and was hit by another vehicle in the northbound lanes.
The scene has since been cleared and all lanes have reopened.