BREAKING: People Struck By Car At Bus Stop Outside Delaware County Hospital, Police Say

Police: People Struck By Car At Bus Stop Outside Hospital

Filed Under: Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital

DARBY BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Police say people were struck by a car at a bus stop outside of a Delaware County hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say first responders are on the scene at 1500 Lansdowne Ave., outside of Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, after a car hit pedestrians at a bus stop around 1 p.m.

The hospital says at least two people were injured and were taken to the emergency room for evaluation. The hospital says the victims are not employees or patients.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

This is a developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch