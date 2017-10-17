Police: People Struck By Car At Bus Stop Outside Hospital

DARBY BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Police say people were struck by a car at a bus stop outside of a Delaware County hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say first responders are on the scene at 1500 Lansdowne Ave., outside of Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, after a car hit pedestrians at a bus stop around 1 p.m.
The hospital says at least two people were injured and were taken to the emergency room for evaluation. The hospital says the victims are not employees or patients.
There is no word on what caused the accident.
This is a developing story.