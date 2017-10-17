Philadelphia Celebrates 5-Year Birthday For Cleaner Cars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a major milestone for a federal program aimed at keeping the air clean.
Electric cars, a cake, balloons, and colorful signs helped Philadelphia officials and dozens of attendees celebrate the 5th anniversary of legislation for Regulation of Carbon Emissions.
“These standards are actually the largest thing we’ve ever done to cut carbon pollution at the federal level,” said Flora Cardoni with PennEnvironment.
Cardoni says over the last five years, Pennsylvania has saved $1.2 billion by implementing the standards.
“These standards were put in place by the Obama administration five years ago,” she said. “They’ve already delivered consumer savings, lowered harmful carbon pollution and air pollution which cause a lot health problems, and just benefited our economy overall.”
Philadelphia Councilman Derek Green says he and his colleagues are fighting to make sure their constituents are aware of the benefits of reduced emissions.
“Although the Trump Administration has made statements that they’re going to change the standards, we need to let people know that it’s very important that we keep these standards in place,” Green said, “so we can celebrate another five years.”