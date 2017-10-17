Penn State Fraternity Faces Underage Drinking Charges

Filed Under: Talkers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – A fraternity at Penn State University is facing charges of furnishing liquor to minors after two underage women were hospitalized for alcohol poisoning.

Court records show Alpha Chi Rho is facing charges after allegedly serving the alcohol at a Sept. 28 fraternity house party.

Google Drones Will Drop Burritos Into People’s Yards 

Police say the women were allowed to enter the party, and at no time were they asked for identification. Medical records show the women were later hospitalized.

Tighter enforcement of underage drinking at Penn State frats was one of the changes by the university in the wake of the death of student Timothy Piazza of New Jersey, who fell down the stairs at Beta Theta Pi in February after an alcohol-related hazing ritual.

University records show Alpha Chi Rho was already placed on a one-year suspension in July following an alleged hazing.

McDonald’s Offers To Lock Up Your Smartphone For More Family Time

A preliminary hearing for the most recent charges is scheduled for Nov. 8.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch