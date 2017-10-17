‘Furry Fare Evader’ Spotted At PATCO 8th And Market Street Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PATCO says they are on the lookout for a raccoon that strolled into the 8th and Market Street Station without paying.

PATCO jokingly tweeted they were aware of the ‘fury fare evader’ who was spotted at the station on Monday night.

The animal was photographed by a rider near a bag on the stairs.

PATCO says Animal Control has been notified and extra police will be in the area as a precaution.

