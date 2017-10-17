Man Sues Airline, Claims Fellow Passenger Urinated On Him

Filed Under: United Airlines

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man is suing United Airlines, claiming a drunken fellow passenger urinated on him as their cross-country flight was taking off.

Daniel Card is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit, which accuses the airline of assault, negligence, breach of contract and emotional distress. The Pequannock man says the airline shouldn’t have allowed the visibly drunken man to board the June 12 flight from Los Angeles to Newark.

Card claims the cabin crew initially refused his request to move from the urine-soaked seat and he had to endure the remainder of the flight in urine-soaked clothes.

Chicago-based United Airlines said Tuesday it had not been served with the lawsuit.

United’s parent company is United Continental Holdings Inc.

