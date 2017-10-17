NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Monroe Township Students Return To Class After District Closed Schools Due To Mold Concerns

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Students in Monroe Township, New Jersey, returned to school Tuesday after the district closed schools for more than a week due to mold concerns.

Some students are learning in different nearby schools while crews inspect and remediate the two school buildings that remain closed.

Some Holly Glen students are going to the high school and others were relocated to Radix Elementary School.

Whitehall Elementary School students are attending class at Williamstown Middle School.

Parents and students alike say they’re happy the district is addressing the problem.

“I was very concerned about the mold because I don’t like germs,” said Oak Knoll Elementary third-grader Leah Conti.

“I believe a lot of the buildings probably have it, and never knew about it, but it’s a good thing that they are making a conscious effort to take care of it,” said parent Tim McCormick.

Five schools are awaiting lab results. The sixth school, Holly Glen Elementary, will need a whole new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

